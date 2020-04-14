Left Menu
NFL ensuring unhindered supply of urea to farmers for upcoming kharif season: Govt

Updated: 14-04-2020 17:08 IST
The Centre on Tuesday said state-owned National Fertiliser Ltd (NFL) is working at over 100 per cent capacity and ensuring unhindered supply of urea fertilisers to the farmers during the lockdown, now extended till May 3, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NFL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Mishra in a statement said production at its five units are "going on in full swing" and manufacturing more than 11,000 tonne daily and dispatching them regularly to the market.

It has five gas-based urea plants: Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh. The nodal fertiliser ministry said that NFL maintaining optimum operations of these plants in difficult times is a big success story especially towards fulfilling the government's commitment to the farming community of the country.

The Centre has exempted operation of fertiliser plants from the lockdown rules to ensure adequate supply of it for the upcoming kharif season. As loading and unloading, dispatch and distribution activities are in full swing in these plants, no compromise is made with precautions to avoid COVID-19, the statement said.

A special task force has been set up at all units to ensure adequate preventive measures against spread of COVID-19. Masks are provided to labourers and all other staff working in the premises of these plants. Frequent washing of hands is also ensured.

NFL and its employees are also helping the government in its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus by taking an active part in distributing essential items like food and medicines to the needy people. They have also contributed their one month salary to the PM-CARES fund..

