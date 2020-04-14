Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:30 IST
Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased manner by initially flying planes on vital domestic routes and then ramping up gradually. The airline's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3.

In its press release, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "Complementing the government's efforts against COVID-19, we will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from May 4, 2020." "We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well," Dutta added. IndiGo is working closely with the government and the airports to take its aircraft to a "significantly higher level of cleanliness" while ensuring "social distancing", the CEO said.

Initially, India had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown period. India's largest carrier IndiGo said in its press release on Tuesday, "Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines." Aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. All major airlines, including IndiGo, have taken cost-cutting measures like pay cuts for employees during the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted, "All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May, 2020." After the ministry's tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there were good reasons for the lockdown to be extended till May 3. "We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic and international flights thereafter. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel and request them to bear with us," Puri tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers gather in Bandra amid lockdown, seek permission to return to their native states

A large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. The migrant labourers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to ...

Aaditya Thackeray blames Centre for protest by migrant workers

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the protest by hundreds of migrant workers near Bandra railway station here and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places. Hundr...

Debt levels expected to sharply increase in 2020, stabilize as economies recover - IMF

Global debt is expected to increase significantly over the next year, the top economist of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, while moratoriums on debt payments and debt restructuring may need to be continued as the world econ...

United Kingdom hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 778 to 12,107

The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive, the health mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020