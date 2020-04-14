Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar slips as risk appetite returns to market

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:59 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips as risk appetite returns to market

The dollar fell on Tuesday as risk sentiment returned to market following better-than-expected economic data from China which painted a less gloomy picture than feared following the coronavirus epidemic there. China's March exports fell 6.6% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast for a 14% drop, while imports fell by less than 1%, compared with a 9.5% drop predicted by economists.

"The dollar has retained a moderate softening bias amid a context of risk-on positioning and with global markets returning to full participation following the long weekends in many financial centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Chinese trade data for March provided bullish fodder for stock markets in Asia by showing an abatement in the rate of decline in imports and exports after the severe plunges in January and February," wrote analysts at Action Economics. Daily fatalities in the United States also fell sharply and states began making plans to reopen their economies, leaving traders to abandon the safety net of the highly liquid dollar and turn to riskier currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals, fell 0.4% in North American trade to 98.99. Against the euro, the dollar weakened by 0.5% to $1.097. The Australian dollar, which is sensitive to Chinese demand because of the country's dependence on raw materials exports, rose to a more than one-month high of 0.643 per U.S. dollar but had retraced some of those gains to last trade at 0.641.

The Japanese yen rose versus the greenback to a two-week high of 107.20 yen. "The ongoing improvement in global investor risk sentiment in the near-term combined with the Fed's aggressive policy response is beginning to weigh down more on the U.S. dollar," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The mood in the forex markets was pre-empted by leveraged funds, whose net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week touched its largest level since May 2018, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position was $10.5 billion in the week ended April 7, from net shorts of $9.9 billion the previous week. Speculators have been short on the U.S. dollar for four consecutive weeks.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed's latest efforts have added to current dollar weakness, analysts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Modi holds talks with Palestinian Prez Mahmoud Abbas; discusses COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his telephonic conversation with Abbas, the prime minister a...

COVID-19: Mizoram policemen donate one day's salary to CM's relief fund

Mizoram police personnel on Tuesday donated their one days salary amounting to Rs 1.41 crore to the chief ministers relief fund to aid the governments efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A delegation of policemen met Chief Minister ...

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684: health official.

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684 health official....

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife recover from coronavirus

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has shared an Instagram post recently, saying that he and his wife who were infected by coronavirus are fully recovered and safe. Hi We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020