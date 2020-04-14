Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edelweiss Group contributes Rs 2 crore to PM-Cares Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:07 IST
Edelweiss Group contributes Rs 2 crore to PM-Cares Fund

Financial services Company Edelweiss Group on Tuesday said it has made a contribution of Rs 2 crore to PM CARES Fund and Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister Relief Fund in Maharashtra to fight coronavirus pandemic

The company's employees have collectively raised Rs 11 lakhs to help over 25,000 migrant and vulnerable families with cash transfers, food grains, and safety equipment, the company said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising mode of conducting exams in view of lockdown: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday said it is in the process of finalizing the mode of conducting exams in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. In a statement, the varsity said a consultative meeting was held among the vice-chan...

Toronto Defiant coach 'Fefe' retires

The Toronto Defiant announced Tuesday that Felix Fefe Munch is retiring as head coach of the Overwatch League team. Thank you for your leadership and guidance on the coaching team We wish you all the best in your future, the team posted on ...

Virus brings out the jackals in deserted Tel Aviv park

With the coronavirus keeping Israelis indoors, dozens of jackals have taken over a deserted park in Tel Aviv, scavenging for food in what is usually a playground for joggers and families. The normally timid animals wander freely among palm ...

Bengal edu min meets VCs, discusses academic calender

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee held a meeting with vice-chancellors of 12 state-run universities on Tuesday through video conferencing and discussed the emerging situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chatterje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020