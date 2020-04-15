Left Menu
Development News Edition

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs by 20 bps, steps up fight against pandemic

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-04-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 07:32 IST
China cuts medium-term borrowing costs by 20 bps, steps up fight against pandemic

China's central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis. The move should pave the way for a similar reduction to the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which will be announced on the 20th, to lower financing costs for companies hit by pandemic.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions to 2.95%, the lowest level since the liquidity tool was introduced in September 2014, down 20 basis point from 3.15% previously. The cut came largely in line with market expectations, as economists believe the central bank would keep its yield curve steady by lowering the MLF rate by the same margin as the cut to the 7-day reverse repo rate in late March.

And a lower MLF rate should incentivise commercial banks to reduce the lending benchmark, as the medium-term lending cost now serves as a guide for the LPR. Global central banks have rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures in the past few weeks, cutting rates sharply and injecting trillions of dollars to backstop their economies as many countries have been put under tight lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

The PBOC said in a statement that it was injecting 100 billion yuan ($14.19 billion) through the liquidity tool. There is no MLF loans due to expire on the day, though a batch of 200 billion yuan worth of such loans is maturing on Friday.

Another 267.4 billion yuan worth of targeted medium-term lending facility loans are set to expire on April 24, with many traders expecting the central bank will them roll over and cut the interest rate accordingly. ($1 = 7.0476 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan urges citizens to limit movements to curb virus spread

Japans citizens should do everything in their power to limit interactions with others by 70 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.He said the government will consider the request from c...

Chinese ship returns to waters off Vietnam amid virus 'distraction' charges

A Chinese ship embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year has returned to waters near Vietnam as the United States accused China of pushing its presence in the South China Sea while other claimants are pre-occupied with the c...

UPDATE 6-New York City posts sharp spike in coronavirus deaths after untested victims added

New York City, the hardest hit U.S. city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never teste...

Interacting with your GP may prevent cardiovascular disease: Study

A general practitioner GP, trained in motivational interviewing may reduce risk of getting cardiovascular disease in those who are not diabetic or are at risk of developing it, suggests a randomised study from Aarhus University. More than h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020