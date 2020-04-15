Left Menu
JSPL bags Rs 50 cr order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

15-04-2020
Private steel maker JSPL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 50 crore to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France. In a regulatory filing the company said JSPL has bagged a contract to supply the special grade rail blooms to France rail hayange, France.

"With this, JSPL has come to be acknowledged as one of the regular suppliers to France Railways. Similarly, Britain and Australia have expressed interest and they are expected to place orders as well," JSPL MD V R Sharma said. Sharma further added that "the 12,000-tonnes special grade rail blooms export order to France is valued at around Rs 50 crore".

He further said "JSPL has got a certification from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), and started the production of 1,080 head hardened heat-treated grade rails. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has placed an order of 2308-tonnes rails of this series". Part of USD 25 billion O P Jindal Group, JSPL's rail mill at its Raigarh plant has capacity to produce over 30,000 tonne of head hardened rail per month.

The company has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors..

