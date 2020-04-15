Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown to have "material" impact on production, sales: Dabur India 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:16 IST
Lockdown to have "material" impact on production, sales: Dabur India 

FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday said the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown will have "material" impact on the company's production and sales in March and will continue till the lockdown stays during the current financial year. Production of the company would remain suspended in the wake of extension of the lockdown period till May 3, except for the essential items and would have an impact on the company.

The company further added that it is "difficult to evaluate or quantify" the impact at this stage, and the company would continue to monitor the situation. "On account of Covid-19 and consequent lockdown since March, the impact on our production and sales will be material. This impact has been experienced in March and will continue till the lockdown stays during the current financial year," Dabur India said.

The company would continue to produce essential Items including — hand sanitizers, hand wash, disinfectants, ayurvedic medicines, juices, coconut water and honey. While operating its manufacturing units at several locations for producing essential goods, Dabur India has implemented strict measures like ensuring social distancing, hygiene practices and deep cleansing of premises to ensure the safety of our workers and staff.

"Even as we face disruptions, Dabur has been taking steps to mitigate the impact of the lockdown while ensuring the safety of our people involved in operations/supply chain and consumers at large," said Dabur. Like some other FMCG makers, Dabur has also tied up with online delivery service providers to deliver its products to retail outlets and consumers during the lockdown period.

On March 23, Dabur India had announced suspension of its manufacturing operations across India, excluding essential items such as Ayurvedic medicines, and hand sanitisers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

All five persons who died due to coronavirus in Bhopal were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Wednesday. On March 21, some organisations working for the survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy wrote ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test studyMajor League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study...

Cricket-T20 World Cup disruption will cause revenue loss, PCB chief says

Any disruption to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year would have serious financial implications for most of the cricketing nations, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on a PCB podcast. The COVID-19 pandemic ...

China concealed the early coronavirus outbreak, former MI6 spymaster says

China concealed crucial information about the novel coronavirus outbreak from the rest of the world and so should answer for its deceit, the former head of Britains MI6 foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020