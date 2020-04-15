Left Menu
To continue to provide medicines to patients, says Pharma Industry post govt move

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:54 IST
The pharma industry on Wednesday welcomed the government decision to allow manufacturing units to remain operational amid the lockdown. These units include pharmaceuticals, drugs, medical devices, medical oxygen, their packaging material, raw material and intermediates. The government has also allowed pharmaceutical and medical research labs, and institutions to carry out COVID-19 related research.

"We laud the government’s decision. The pharmaceutical industry is covered under essential services and manufacturing has been operational. We will continue to operate and with these guidelines, the supply of medicines will continue," Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said. IPA is committed to provide quality medicines to patients in India and globally, he added.

In similar vein, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association Executive Director Ashok K Madan said: "Pharmaceutical industry and its ancillary industries have been notified as essential Industry. It has helped our efforts to manufacture the life saving medicines". There have been some problems of absence of work force and on average around 35 to 45 per cent of workers are attending. Production levels consequently are down to around 45 to 50 per cent, he added.

"We are facing major problems at the ports with regard to imports and export consignments. Curfew passes at ports are now to be issued by Port authorities. Orders have already been issued by MHA for movements of trucks with drivers licence being accepted along with one cleaner help," Madan said. IDMA hopes things to improve and assure the nation of continuous efforts to provide essential medicines, he added.

