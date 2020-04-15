Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1855 hours: DEL106 BIZ-EXPORTS Exports dip by 34.57 pc in March; total shipment at USD 314 bn in 2019-20 New Delhi: India's exports dipped by 34.57 per cent to USD 21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 per cent to USD 314.31 billion for 2019-20. DEL57 BIZ-LD WPI-INFLATION WPI inflation cools to four-month low of 1 pc in March as food prices ease New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation eased to a four-month low of one per cent in March on sharp fall in prices of food and fuel items as demand slowed.

DEL91 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stocks languish as macro risks pile up; banking, financials lead fall Mumbai: Equity benchmarks reversed early gains to finish in the negative territory on Wednesday as risk-off mood prevailed amid grim prognoses of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. DEL98 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slides to all-time low of 76.44 as dollar strengthens Mumbai: Paring its early gains, the rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its all-time low of 76.44 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency overseas. DCM88 BIZ-VIRUS-EPFO DUES EPFO defers March dues payment till May 15; provides relief to 6 lakh firms, 5 cr subscribers New Delhi:Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday deferred payment of March contributions till May 15 to provide relief to 6 lakh firms and over 5 crore subscribers in the wake lockdown to contain COVID-19.

DCM74 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES-INDUSTRY Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Industry backs move, calls for reopening export sectors from Apr 20 New Delhi: India Inc on Wednesday backed the government's move to allow industrial units located in rural areas to function from April 20, and said it will ensure preventive measures for Covid-19 while restarting economic activities. DEL82 BIZ-RATULPURI-SWISS ACCOUNTS India seeks Swiss bank details of Ratul Puri, his father & offshore cos; Switzerland issues notices New Delhi/Berne: Switzerland's tax authorities on Wednesday issued public notices for Indian businessman Ratul Puri, his father and two offshore firms linked to them after India sought details of their Swiss bank accounts for allegedly having illicit funds. DCM66 BIZ-LD RESULTS-WIPRO Wipro Q4 net slips 6% to Rs 2,345 cr; suspends rev guidance amid uncertainty over COVID-19 New Delhi: IT major Wipro Ltd on Wednesday posted nearly 6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,345.2 crore for January-March 2020 quarter, and suspended revenue growth guidance due to uncertainty in the external environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DCM43 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-PETROL-DEMAND Petrol, diesel demand to pick up as govt allows trucks to ply, some industries to resume ops New Delhi: Petrol and diesel consumption, which saw its biggest ever decline in the aftermath of a nationwide lockdown, is likely to pick up in the second half of the month as the government has allowed trucks to ply as well as farmers and industries in rural areas to resume operations after April 20. DEL101 AVI-JET AIRWAYS A year after Jet Airways grounding, wishes to go back in time, hopes of revival dot the firmament New Delhi/ Mumbai: "Wish I could go back in time", yearns a pilot who was in the cockpit of a Jet Airways plane that landed little past midnight at Mumbai airport on April 18, 2019. Not many thought it would be the last flight of the once-storied carrier, where scores of pilots and other staff served for at least two decades.

DCM78 BIZ-VIRUS-AAROGYA SETU Aarogya Setu becomes world fastest app to reach 50 mn download: Niti Aayog CEO New Delhi: Government's mobile app Aarogya Setu, developed for tracking coronavirus patients, has become the world's fastest app to reach 50 million downloads in just 13 days, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. DCM85 BIZ-VIRUS-NITI-GROWTH Growth will see strong rebound from Q2 FY21: Niti VC New Delhi: India's GDP growth will see strong recovery from the second quarter of this fiscal as economic activities resume, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. DCM68 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-APP-COAL PAYMENT APP writes to power min, seeks coal payment deferment amid lockdown New Delhi:The Association of Power Producers (APP) has sought Power Minister R K Singh's intervention for deferring the payment to Coal India to ensure 24X7 uninterrupted power supply, citing steep fall in cash flows for gencos during the lockdown.

DCM24 BIZ-OIL-BID-DEADLINE Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 10 New Delhi: The government has extended the last date of bidding for the 11 oil and gas blocks on offer in the fifth exploration bid round to June 10 in view of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. DCM21 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-GUIDELINES-BANKS Banking, insurance operations to continue during extended lockdown: Govt New Delhi: Issuing fresh guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown, which will be in effect till May 3, the government on Wednesday said important financial services like banking and insurance will continue to function during the period to help people meet their financial needs.

