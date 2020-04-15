Fadnavis interacts with industry captains via video conference

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:08 IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday interacted with some industrialists through video conference to understand various issues arising from the extended coronavirus lockdown and their impact on the economy. Many industrialists shared their views on how to overcome various hurdles and gave their recommendations, a close aide of Fadnavis quoted him as saying after the interaction.

The captains of industries with whom Fadnavis held discussions included Pawan Goenka of Mahindra and Mahindra, Atul Ruia of Phoenix Market City, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds Group, Ravi Raheja of Raheja group, Siddharth Roy Kapoor from film industry, Anup Sahay from L&T, Kishor Biyani of Future group and Hanumant Gaikwad from food processing and service sector among others. "It was a meaningful discussion on how these people from various sectors are coping up with the lockdown and the problems they are facing. Many of them shared their views on how to overcome the challenges and hurdles as well as shared their recommendations," said Fadnavis.

"We all should try to find out a solution in such situation and we all can overcome it. I will continue to interact with people representing various sectors to interact and find solution," he said. Earlier in the day, the Centre allowed industrial units in rural areas to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said a decision on which industries to be allowed to resume operations will be taken after April 20..

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease.

