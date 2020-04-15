US industrial ouput falls 5.4% in March as virus strikes: Fed

US industrial ouput falls 5.4% in March as virus strikes: FedPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:33 IST
US industrial production fell 5.4 percent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced factories to close their doors and workers to stay home, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday
It was largest decline since 1946
Manufacturing output dropped 6.3 percent, also the biggest fall in more than seven decades, which was felt across most industries, with the largest drop seen in motor vehicles and parts.
