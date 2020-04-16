Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI)PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:38 IST
Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI)DEOILED CAKES :- (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 24000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 22000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 35478.00 Castor Extr. ---- OIL SEEDS :- (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6800.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 --- Gr. Javas 60/70 --- Gr Javas 70/80 --- Gr.Javas 80/90 --- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10900.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10500.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10300.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9800.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9500.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5400.00 Castorseed Bombay 4550.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS :- (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1360 Kardi Expeller --- Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 860.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 910.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 865.00 Refined Palm Oil 785.00 Soyabean Ref. 870.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. --
Rapeseed Exp. ----- Copra white ------ Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran --- Linseed ---- Castor Comm. 940.00 F.S.G. 950.00 F.S.G.Kandla 930.00 Mowra - Neem --- Karanji --- All above rates are net of GST. PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
