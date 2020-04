US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.31 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57%, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 85.93 points, or 1.02%, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

