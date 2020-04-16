Left Menu
Development News Edition

NoBroker raises Rs 230 cr in funding led by General Atlantic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:16 IST
NoBroker raises Rs 230 cr in funding led by General Atlantic

Bengaluru-based startup NoBroker on Thursday said it has raised about Rs 230 crore in funding led by private equity player General Atlantic. With this, the total funding raised by NoBroker so far stands at USD 151 million or over Rs 1,161 crore.

"This USD 30 million investment is an addition to the Series D funding, wherein the company raised USD 50 million or over Rs 615 crore in October last year taking it to USD 80 million. The initial round of Series D funding was led by Tiger Global, and General Atlantic had also participated in it," the company said in a statement. The company plans to utilise the funds for expanding to new cities and also go deeper in the existing cities and service more customers.

"We are focused on building India's largest one-stop platform for all real estate needs. This funding will help us expand to new cities and also go deeper in the existing cities and service more customers. We will also invest further in our sales vertical," its CBO and Co-Founder Saurabh Garg said. Last November, the firm launched its operations in Delhi-NCR  and currently operates across six cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

In February this year, NoBroker acquired society management and ERP solutions company Society Connect in an all-cash deal to strengthen its visitor and society management app NoBrokerHood. "We are dedicated to solve a problem that is unique to India and build India's largest real-estate technology platform that makes transactions affordable and hassle-free. We have been tripling our revenue every year and this funding will help us further improve user experience and enable faster deal closures. We will continue to add value across the user journey with continuous investment," its CEO and Co-Founder Amit Kumar said.

NoBroker, which has 35 lakh properties registered on the platform, offers a range of services from rental, sale or resale to post transaction services like loan, packers and movers, legal documentation, online rent payment, interiors, among others. "The company also plans to further invest in its financial services to make them accessible to more people," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament to resume with immediate effect as leave period for MPs canceled

Parliament will resume its business with immediate effect after the Presiding Officers announced on Thursday that the leave period for Members of Parliament has been canceled.This follows the suspension of the programme of Parliaments two H...

RCB coach Katich open to IPL outside India, confident it will take place in 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich is open to the idea of having the 2020 IPL outside India and has no doubt the cash-rich league will take place in some form later in the year. The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL till f...

COVID-19: Marico launches hand sanitiser under Mediker brand

FMCG major Marico Ltd on Thursday announced its foray into hand sanitiser category with the launch of Mediker Sanitizer as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. As the demand for hand hygiene essentials reaches its peak, Marico ...

Maharashtra has sought permission from Centre for plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients: Rajesh Tope.

Maharashtra has sought permission from Centre for plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients Rajesh Tope....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020