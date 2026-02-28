Delhi Police Nab Teen Gang Member with Loaded Firearms

The Delhi Police have apprehended a teenager suspected of being associated with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Manish, also known as Mishu, was found carrying two semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges.

The arrest occurred on February 21, following a successful operation initiated after receiving credible information about the suspect's activities near Dwarka Nala Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh disclosed that the weapons were fully loaded and ready for use.

According to police reports, Manish is a repeat offender under the Arms Act. During a previous incarceration, he reportedly formed an alliance with gangster Om Prakash, alias Kala Jharodiya. This connection allegedly led him to operate as a shooter for the gang. Efforts continue to apprehend his associates and the weapon supplier, based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

(With inputs from agencies.)