Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Teen Gang Member with Loaded Firearms

Delhi Police arrested teenager Manish, alias Mishu, a member of the Kala Jathedi gang, with semi-automatic pistols and live cartridges near Dwarka Nala Road. Manish, a habitual offender, acquired firearms from an interstate supplier for a targeted attack. He was influenced by gangster Om Prakash during his jail term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:28 IST
Delhi Police Nab Teen Gang Member with Loaded Firearms
Manish
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a teenager suspected of being associated with the notorious Kala Jathedi gang. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Manish, also known as Mishu, was found carrying two semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges.

The arrest occurred on February 21, following a successful operation initiated after receiving credible information about the suspect's activities near Dwarka Nala Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh disclosed that the weapons were fully loaded and ready for use.

According to police reports, Manish is a repeat offender under the Arms Act. During a previous incarceration, he reportedly formed an alliance with gangster Om Prakash, alias Kala Jharodiya. This connection allegedly led him to operate as a shooter for the gang. Efforts continue to apprehend his associates and the weapon supplier, based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
2
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India
3
Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Historic Triumph: Jammu and Kashmir Clinch Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

 India
4
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026