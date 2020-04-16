Maha may let industry operate in some parts from Apr 20: Desai

Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Thursday indicated that the state government may allow resumption of industrial activities in the areas where no COVID-19 patient has been found so far. In an official statement, Desai, who is the state Industries Minister said, "In the areas where no COVID-19 cases have been found, the industrial activities are likely to resume from April 20 onwards." "We will give the permissions within the framework set by the union government," he said.

Desai made the announcement after holding a special meeting with a group of senior bureaucrats from the industries and health department. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced the extension of the current nation-wide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

