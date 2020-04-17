Left Menu
Argentina sketches out $70 bln debt revamp with big coupon cut, 3-year payment halt

Updated: 17-04-2020 03:36 IST
Argentina sketched out its debt restructuring proposal to international creditors on Thursday, involving a three-year grace period, large coupon cuts and a smaller reduction in capital, as it looks to win over bondholders to a deal. Economy Minister Martin Guzman laid out the framework of the country's proposal, which would see it restructure close to $70 billion in foreign debt as it grapples with a biting recession that is being sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer, which will be formally launched to creditors on Friday, would involve a sizeable cut to interest payments, with an average proposed new rate of 2.33%, amounting to a saving of around $37.9 billion, or 62% of current total payable interest. There would be a smaller capital cut of around $3.6 billion, or 5.4% of the total debt stock, Guzman said.

"I think it is a good proposal," said Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy Seido. "It sounds better than what markets were pricing in. Bondholders were afraid of something radical, like no coupon payments or high capital haircuts," he said.

Guzman, speaking in a televised news conference, said the government had still not reached an "understanding" about what would be sustainable with bondholders, who would have around 20 days from the formal launch before the offer closed. "We understand in this period there are going to be people playing very hard. There are many interests at stake," he said. "Today we cannot pay the debt. We have the will to do it, but we do not have the capacity to do so."

Under the proposal, Argentina would make no payments from 2020 to 2022, then start with an average 0.5% coupon in 2023, which would then rise over time but remain at "sustainable levels". Argentina's proposal, which was initially expected to be made by mid-March, has been delayed by the global coronavirus outbreak, which has buffeted the country's already fragile economy and led to a nationwide lockdown.

The grain-exporting nation's center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, has been racing to win over international creditors such as BlackRock Inc and Pimco to overhaul its debt burden that the government insists it cannot currently pay. Fernandez, speaking from the presidential residence in Olivos and flanked by regional governors and his fiery deputy Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, said the country was unified behind the push to resolve the debt crisis.

"Just as we are all united in facing the pandemic, we are united in solving the problem of debt," he said.

