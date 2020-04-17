Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 06:37 IST
FOREX-Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite

The dollar slipped on Friday after a media report on early signs that a COVID-19 treatment drug was working, as well as optimism about re-opening the world's largest economy, encouraged investors in to riskier currencies.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars led gains, with the kiwi jumping as much as 1% to $0.6023, while the pound and euro also rose to recoup some of the past two days' losses. Medical news website STAT, citing a recorded discussion between doctors involved in a clinical trial, said most of 125 patients given Gilead's remdesivir drug at a hospital in Chicago had recovered and been discharged.

Gilead said anecdotal reports do not provide the data needed to determine the safety or efficacy of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 and that it expects more data will be available at the end of the month. "The market is looking for good news - grasping and hoping and praying," said Imre Speizer, FX analyst at Westpac. "People just want to get on the positive bandwagon."

The dollar last sat at $1.0857 per euro and $1.2486 per pound and a fraction weaker at 107.83 yen. The Australian and New Zealand dollars held just below session highs, with the Aussie at $0.6363 and the kiwi at $0.5998.

The dollar has closely tracked risk sentiment through the coronavirus crisis and remains at elevated levels as the safety of cash in the world's reserve currency stays in demand. Friday's dip reverses two days of gains on warnings of a Great Depression-style slump in the world economy, though it is set to end the week steady as optimism returns.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced guidelines for a return to work in the world's biggest economy - a gradual, three-stage process dependent on robust virus testing and subject to state governors' discretion. But the crisis has already turned some 22 million Americans out of work, and further market moves were capped by Gilead's staid response and more worries on the economic outlook.

Chinese gross domestic product data due around 0200 GMT is expected to show Q1 growth contracted for the first time since quarterly records began in 1992. First quarter growth is seen dropping 6.5%, according to a Reuters' poll of economists who also see 2020 growth at 2.5%, its weakest since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

"The lift in sentiment defies more hard evidence of macro-economic damage," said Michael McCarthy, market strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft Capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSOffensive tackle GM Joe Douglas only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga a 2019 third-rounder to solve the protection woes is ...

Saudi Arabia faces coronavirus crisis from position of strength - minister

Saudi Arabia is facing the current global crisis from a position of strength, given its strong financial position and reserves, with relatively low government debt, its finance minister said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbr...

Bears re-sign CB McManis

The longest-tenured member of the Chicago Bears will be back for another season. Special teams stalwart and backup defensive back Sherrick McManis signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.McManis, 32, has b...

FBI official says foreign hackers have targeted COVID-19 research

A senior cybersecurity official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into companies conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020