Left Menu
Development News Edition

In relief to borrowers and banks, RBI exempts accounts with moratorium benefits from asset recognition norms for 90 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:21 IST
In relief to borrowers and banks, RBI exempts accounts with moratorium benefits from asset recognition norms for 90 days

The Reserve Bank on Friday announced an asset classification standstill for three months to May 31 but asked banks to set aside additional money as provisions against loan accounts where the 90-day moratorium on repayments has been utilised. On March 27, it had given term-loan borrowers the option of a moratorium on loan repayments for 90 days for the money due in March, April and May with the assurance that it will not affect credit scores.

Addressing the media in a video message on Friday, Das said that in accounts where moratoriums or deferments are being utilised, the asset recognition norms, under which an account is classified as a non performing asset (NPA) after 90 days of non-payment, will not apply. "It has been decided that in respect of all accounts for which lending institutions decide to grant moratorium or deferment, and which were standard as on March 1, 2020, the 90-day NPA norm shall exclude the moratorium period, i.e., there would be an asset classification standstill for all such accounts from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020," he said.

However, for such cases, the RBI asked banks to maintain a higher provision of 10 per cent spread over the March and June quarters with an assurance to adjust the provisions later. Das explained that such a requirement of setting aside more money, which would typically dent profitability or hold up capital, is necessary from a safety perspective.

He said the decision has been taken "with the objective of ensuring that banks maintain sufficient buffers and remain adequately provisioned to meet future challenges". "...we are cognizant of the risk build-up in banks' balance sheets on account of firm-level stress and delays in recoveries," the governor added.

Das said the 10 per cent provisions can be adjusted later on against the provisioning requirements for actual slippages in such accounts. It can be noted that generally bank set aside a much lower amount as standard asset provisioning which differs as per the type of loan and is generally less than 1 per cent of the outstanding. When an asset is recognised as a NPA, they are required to increase the provisioning to over 15 per cent and keep taking it higher as per the movement in its resolution.

"Necessary clarity has been given that the moratorium period will not lead to a spurt in NPAs in the system and importantly, will allow the borrowers across retail, SME and corporates availing the moratorium to access additional funding from banks or NBFCs," Suman Chowdhury, the chief analytical officer at Acuite Ratings and Research, said. He added that while this measure effectively means an extension of the NPA period from 90 days to 180 days, banks will have to provide extra through the increased provisioning. Das also said that non bank lenders have flexibility under the prescribed accounting standards to consider such relief to their borrowers. While the additional provisioning can be a dent to banks' performance, there were a host of positive measures for the lenders in the slew of announcements like a relaxation on liquidity coverage ratio.

The BSE's sectoral index bankex was up 5.12 per cent at 23,304.63..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office says Myanmar carrying out air strikes in Rakhine state

The Myanmar army is carrying out almost daily airstrikes and shelling in the restive Rakhine and Chin states, where at least 32 civilians have been killed since March 23, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.It is very diff...

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh to start pool testing in couple of days, says Deo; Rues Centre's conservative testing strategy

Chhattisgarh will start pool sample testing for COVID-19 in a couple of days, states Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Friday, while ruing the Modi governments conservative testing strategy instead of an aggressive approach, which would...

Not enough labourers, UP farmers pool resources to harvest crop

Hit by a shortage of labourers and machines due to the coronavirus lockdown, many Uttar Pradesh farmers are forced to summon relatives to help then harvest the wheat crop standing in the fields. Since the labourers are not available, we hav...

Trai raises int'l call termination charges to 35-65 paise/min; telcos to benefit

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday said international call termination charges will be brought under forbearance but within prescribed range of 35 to 65 paisemin against a fixed rate of 30 paiseminute earlier -- a move expected to benefit tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020