Visionet India to hire 1,500 people in 2 weeks to support biz demand in wake of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:14 IST
Business process management firm Visionet is planning to hire over 1,500 people in the country within two weeks to support clients' business demand arising out of coronavirus pandemic. The Bengaluru-based company will conduct the entire hiring process online and the recruits will have flexibility to work from home in the current situation, Visionet said in a statement. "Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis, and it is important to stay more focused and keep up the momentum until things get better. We are hiring over 1,500 employees with work from home facility to ensure safety as well as employment in these times," Visionet India managing director Alok Bansal said.

Currently, the company has 2,500 employees in India and over 5,500 globally. "Owing to the lowered interest rates in the US, we foresee a significant spike in demand for mortgage activities like refinance.

Also there are many other opportunities that are getting created due to shifting priorities owing to the pandemic. We plan to boost our capacity to serve this requirement," Bansal said. Over the next one year, Visionet India plans to expand its product and service portfolio in banking, financial service and insurance segment with special focus on data science, enterprise automation and cloud engineering, the statement said.

