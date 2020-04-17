Left Menu
Road transport ministry helping needy, poor amid Covid-19 lockdown

Road transport ministry helping needy, poor amid Covid-19 lockdown

The road transport ministry on Friday said it is discharging its social responsibility by helping drivers, labourers and other needy people -- most of whom were stranded on roads after the lockdown announcement. Soon after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari asked field units of the ministry across the length and breadth of the country to extend necessary help to their workers/ labours and the common people.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the social responsibility of helping people on the roads during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. All the field units and offices of the ministry, as well as the associated organisations NHAI and NHIDCL came forward to help mitigate the difficulties of the people. Reports are continually pouring in from several parts of the country on how people were helped in great ways," the ministry said in a statement. In Maharashtra, when a large number of people started to move to their native places in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states on this weekend, and were moving ahead with kids and family members under scorching sun, they were offered food and water by the Thane unit, it said. A local NGO 'Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha' was also roped in to help in distribution of food packets, it added.

Similarly, in Prayagraj district of UP, many labourers and truck drivers got stuck on highways due to lockdown, the statement said adding they were without food and water and in such a condition, the project directorate undertook on itself the responsibility of feeding them. "The benevolent work is continuing due to owning up of responsibility by all officers and staff members of the directorate. Similar stories have come in from the Fatehpur district of UP, where a large number of people and truck drivers were stranded, and had no food due to closing of roadside eateries. Local field office came forward and provided food and water to mitigating public," the statement said. In Trichi district of Tamil Nadu, NHAI patrolling team found five people at Palur on the National Highway No. 45, it said and added that they were immediately given food and water, and were provided face masks for their safety. They were then taken to the nearby shelter, where they are being looked after well till date.

The NHAI concessionaire at Wardha in Maharashtra is sheltering about 50 people since the beginning of the lockdown. Due to closure of roadside restaurants, drivers and commuters on essential duties were facing difficulty in getting food and water, the statement said and added food, water, hand wash facilities are being provided to these people on regular basis while taking care of social distancing and sanitation..

