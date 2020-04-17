EXPLAINER-Argentina's $323 billion debt conundrum

Argentina is battling to avoid a messy default as it firefights recession, stubborn inflation and increasingly wary investors, who have pushed the South American grain giant's bonds into distressed territory since last year. The country, which had a total $323 billion debt pile at the end of 2019, sketched out a restructuring plan for its foreign debts on Thursday, including a major cut to coupons and a three-year moratorium on payments.

Argentina had already moved to push back its peso debt, freeze payments on local-law dollar borrowings until the end of the year, and sought relief from major creditors like the International Monetary Fund and Paris Club. The country now faces a race over the next few weeks to convince its international creditors to accept its deal, which implies relief of over $40 billion dollars, mostly from interest payments. Otherwise another default could be on the cards.

WHAT'S THE NEW OFFER? The proposal is targeting $66.2 billion of foreign-law bonds, which would see a three-year halt on payments, a 62% coupon cut, equivalent to a $37.9 billion reduction, and a 5.4% reduction to principal, amounting around $3.6 billion.

Bondholders will have around 20 days to make a decision on the offer before the deal closes. Capital Economics said in a note it was an "aggressive proposal" that would help put debt back on a sustainable path.

"However, there is a significant risk that negotiations between bondholders and policymakers stall while domestic costs from the coronavirus continue to rise. That could lead to a disorderly default before the end of May," it said. WHAT ELSE DOES ARGENTINA OWE?

Argentina has a total of $323 billion in debt, according to a presentation made by the economy ministry in March. Of this $130 billion, or around 40%, is debt with the public sector, including the country's central bank. Just over a quarter, or around $83 billion, is in foreign currency debt with the private sector, 23% is with international organizations such as the IMF, with the remainder in peso debt with the private sector and other private sector debts.

Argentina owes the Paris Club creditor group $2.1 billion that matures in May. It has asked the informal group of lenders for a one-year extension on the payment. The South American country is also negotiating with the IMF to strike a new agreement to replace a landmark $57 billion financing deal struck in 2018. Argentina has already received around $44 billion under that deal.

WHAT PAYMENTS ARE COMING DUE? Argentina has been trying to clear its upcoming maturities.

It has halted payments on local-law dollar bonds by emergency decree until Dec. 31, and has rolled over peso debt through debt swaps and by unilaterally pushing back maturities. It has a sizeable interest payment of around $500 million on foreign-law bonds due on April 22, which is the next major test. If it does not make payment then it would have a 30-day grace period before technically entering default if no deal is struck.

According to a presentation from the Economy Ministry, payments due on the bonds being restructured in the current proposal are $4.5 billion this year and $8.4 billion in 2021.

