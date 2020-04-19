Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consultant BCG apprises steel ministry of challenges facing sector post lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:00 IST
Consultant BCG apprises steel ministry of challenges facing sector post lockdown

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has flagged to the steel ministry certain key challenges the sector is likely to face in the post lockdown period, sources said.           In a 'Discussion Document', the US-based BCG, which provides consultation services to the ministry, also suggested a few interventions to mitigate these challenges.           Sources said in a meeting held recently at the ministry, top officials have been apprised that "boosting steel demand and scaling up of supply chain area would be among the three key challenges staring at the domestic steel sector post lockdown from a longer term perspective. Another challenge is ensuring regulatory approvals for continuity of the businesses." An e-mail query sent to the ministry seeking official comment remained unanswered. BCG is learnt to have told the ministry that in the post lockdown period, there would be severely reduced demand from major end-use sectors as discretionary spending is likely to move towards healthcare and allied segments. In the supply chain, bottlenecks are likely due to lack of availability of manpower post lockdown. Besides, there may be risks involved in enforcement of safe working practices across the entire steel supply chain.     Thirdly, potential lapsing of existing regulatory clearances might lead to challenges.             According to BCG, "addressing these challenges will require actions three key themes. Ensuring smooth operation of supply chains, providing fiscal relief package and developing early trade preparedness for steel sector." PTI ABI ABMABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

League-by-league guide to European football's coronavirus shutdown

Football leagues across Europe have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 100,000 lives throughout the continent. Lockdown restrictions are in effect worldwide although some countries are caut...

Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes fo...

Milk cooperatives, dairy farms in Assam facing problem due to lockdown restrictions

Problems in procuring and selling milk have impacted milk cooperatives, farms and individual producers severely across Assam during the ongoing 40-day lockdown period, though distribution and sale of milk are exempted from restrictions duri...

Never done this kind of action before: Randeep Hooda on 'Extraction'

Actor Randeep Hooda says Extraction gave him a chance to step out of his comfort zone in Hindi cinema to do some Rambo-like action with tough Aussie Chris Hemsworth, his co-star in the film. The movie, slated to release on April 24 on Netfl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020