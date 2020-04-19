Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A failure foretold': Mexican president's business brawl gets political

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:31 IST
'A failure foretold': Mexican president's business brawl gets political

Mexican business leaders fed up with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are beginning to marshal support for political outsiders to weaken him at the ballot box next year, in an unfolding strategy that may also fuel greater division.

Lopez Obrador has alarmed investors with idiosyncratic policymaking since taking office. Now, his reluctance to help companies through the coronavirus pandemic with relief measures has pushed even business allies to vent their frustration. Carlos Salazar, head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and a key interlocutor between the president and big business, last week suggested using a 2022 referendum planned by Lopez Obrador on his presidency to vote him out.

Since then, business has become more open about using the ballot box to change the direction of the country. Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies control both houses of Congress. But critics hope they can end that when a new lower house is elected in June 2021.

Jose Arturo Sanchez, head of the CCE in the central city of Leon, said that because opposition parties are widely discredited, business groups were looking to candidates without political baggage. "We at least need to pick good candidates of the citizen kind who aren't so tarnished," Sanchez said.

Talks over non-aligned candidates are underway between the opposition and civil society organizations including business groups, academics, environmentalists and human rights advocates, said Fernando Belaunzaran, co-leader of the opposition center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). Lopez Obrador has clashed with a number of prominent civil society groups since taking office in December 2018.

To maximize its chance of success in 2021, the opposition is mulling electoral alliances and avoiding fielding competing candidates, said Belaunzaran. "But it's still early days," he said.

To focus too much on the 2021 ballot now, Belaunzaran said, risked playing to Lopez Obrador's strategy of confrontation and increasing division during the economic crisis. "That strengthens more extreme positions," he said. "A good opposition bloc needs to be built moving toward the center."

As president, Lopez Obrador has repeatedly warned that "neoliberal" and "conservative" business and political adversaries devoted to the "corrupt" economic model of his predecessors are bent on thwarting him. That narrative plays well with his base who, like Lopez Obrador, say corporate opponents schemed with his political foes to rob him of the 2006 presidential election.

The resistance he prophesied is increasingly becoming reality just as companies seek help to weather the coronavirus. "It's like a chronicle of a failure foretold," said Sanchez in Leon. "More than that. It's worse than we thought it would be."

Lopez Obrador said this week that "fronts are forming against me and there's a whole campaign of slander, dirty war, complete lies," and likened criticism of his government to that faced by President Francisco Madero, a hero of the Mexican Revolution who was betrayed and murdered in a U.S.-backed coup. The conflict risks aggravating a recession that began in 2019 when investment fell sharply amid uncertainty over Lopez Obrador's management of the economy, which analysts say could shrink by up to 10% this year.

COMPROMISE With sales plummeting during the shutdown, executives are furious that instead of giving them more time to pay their tax bills, Lopez Obrador has accused companies of exploiting the crisis to fire workers, and said there will be no bailouts for the rich.

In response, some are threatening to not pay taxes until the economy recovers from the coronavirus, particularly in northern border states such as Chihuahua and Tamaulipas. Lopez Obrador has alarmed investors by questioning previously signed deals, holding referendums against investment projects he opposes, and threatening to tear up billions of dollars in infrastructure contracts.

Businesses are now wary of risking capital, "apart from the big companies that have a relationship with the government," said Sanchez in Leon, reflecting concern that under Lopez Obrador, smaller firms lack a voice. "It's made us consider politics, and to look for and support people best suited to getting the country out of the big problem it's in," said Francisco Santini, head of the CCE in Chihuahua.

The bad blood has prompted calls from elder statesmen for compromise. "There needs to be an agreement between the government, the business sector and organized labor over a new social consensus," said David Ibarra, a former finance minister.

There are some signs the government is listening. On Thursday, Lopez Obrador announced he would provide one million additional loans to small businesses.

Later that day, Luis Nino de Rivera, head of the private banking association, said his group was working with authorities to help smaller firms with state funds and federal guarantees. But Santini in Chihuahua said he did not believe the president would change.

"Today, we can see we've got nowhere," he said. "Quite the opposite: his ideology has just become stronger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

44 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally climbs to 647

A possible community transmission of the dreaded coronavirus in Vijayawada city has triggered a major scare even as the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed further up on Sunday to 647 in the last 24 hours and the toll to 17. ...

SRK, Priyanka Chopra honour healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontline: We need to fight this together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity, as they joined artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out again...

Virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America: Beyonce

Pop star Beyonce made a surprise appearance during One World Together At Home concert and highlighted the disproportionately high death rates of people of colour from coronavirus in the US. The singer recorded a video message for the star-...

COVID-19:Chemists told to keep record of people buying flu medicines

Health advisories have been issued to medicine shops in Odisha as well as in some districts of Bihar to keep a record of people purchasing flu medicines as authorities suspect they could be used to suppress symptoms of coronavirus with an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020