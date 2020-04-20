Zippi, an Intelligent Platform by PeopleStrong is Helping India Remain Productive in Times of COVID-19

GURUGRAM, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is witnessing an unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. It has brought a shroud of uncertainty in the way people live, work and even interact with each other. While its real impact on the economy is yet to be seen, most organizations are operating remotely and trying to maintain productivity levels. At such a time PeopleStrong,Asia's leading Work and HR Technology provider announced that while work-from-home now seems to be the norm - distance and security should not impact productivity and deliverables. In their endeavor to support the business community in these times, PeopleStrong has made its highly acclaimed collaborative work management platform- 'Zippi' free to use for any organization that would like to use it to manage its collaboration and productivity needs. Zippi by PeopleStrong is a secure and intelligent collaborative work management platform that helps in executing plans faster. A game-changer in transforming how people plan, execute and accelerate their revenue growth agendas, Zippi is a mobile-first application and is accessible through the web as well. Serving over 250,000+ users across customers such as Hyundai Motors, Amara Raja, Cars24, FSS, Cholamandalam Finance and Investments, Coromandel International, Chola MS, VMart, Aeon Credit Services and many more, Zippi is more than just a collaboration tool. Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Chaudhary(President & Board Member, PeopleStrong) said, "During this time, we are counting our currency with the number of organizations we are able to help. It is gratifying for us because we believe People Care is Good Business. Zippi has helped us immensely during the transformation of our 1300+ strong team going completely work-from-home in less than a week. We hope other organizations can also benefit from it."Zippi is also home to its AI-based chatbot, Jinie who intelligently nudges its users about important things throughout the day. From reminding people to wash their hands regularly, to providing accurate information about the COVID-19 updates, physical and mental wellness tips, or reminders to complete allocated tasks on time, Jinie is a know-all personal assistant who even helps in sending out official emails. Zippi by PeopleStrong is currently available free of cost for a period of 3 months. The initiative is powered by AWS and is in partnership with Thrive Global India that is sharing wellness-related 'microsteps' through Jinie. Organizations can sign-up directly on the website and can go live under 48 hours. https://bit.ly/Zippi-PRAbout Zippi by PeopleStrong Zippi by PeopleStrong is an intelligent collaborative work management platform that helps organizations in executing plans faster. It does so by bringing the power to plan and execute goals and tasks collaboratively, supported by AI chatbot Jinie, which nudges at the right time to get the work done. Zippi is used by over 250,000 users across the globe and helping businesses drive revenue growth. Zippi's customer base includes leading brands across industries like - Hyundai Motors Amara Raja, Cars24, FSS, Cholamandalam Finance and Investments, Coromandel International, Chola MS, VMart, Aeon Credit Services and many more

About PeopleStrongPeopleStrong is a leading Enterprise Work and HR Technology company from Asia, that is enriching experience at work for over 350 customers and a million employees globally. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence, and Analytics and platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud & HR Vendor of the Year. PWRPWR

