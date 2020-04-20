FTSE 100 edges lower amid earnings jitters

Britain's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, as more firms rolled out measures to weather the coronavirus crisis amid expectations of the worst earnings season for European companies since the 2008 financial crisis. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.1% lower by 0727 GMT, retreating after last week's late rally, as miners, insurers and homebuilders weighed.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index gained 0.6%, helped by surge in shares of Aston Martin after its new boss Lawrence Stroll said immediate priorities will be to restart manufacturing and launch production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle. Investors are preparing for a 22% plunge in first-quarter profits for companies listed on the broader European STOXX 600.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said Britain was not considering lifting its lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago.