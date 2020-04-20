Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Mahindra Logistics to provide relief-fund to drivers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:07 IST
Lockdown: Mahindra Logistics to provide relief-fund to drivers

To aid drivers impacted by lockdown, Mahindra Logistics on Monday launched an initiative that has provision of providing Rs 3,000 crore instant relief to drivers. The initiative named HOPE (Helping Our People during Emergencies), aims to support drivers financially to aid the battle against the COVID-19 lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown has impacted a large number of drivers, whether they are drivers ferrying goods between states, or those who drive taxis and for ride-sharing companies. These drivers are mostly stranded and are struggling to make ends meet. The company has partnered with Samhita Social Ventures - a social enterprise and SuperMoney - a financial lending tech platform to reach out to the beneficiaries within ecosystem.

This move will create an ecosystem to channelise CSR funds of other companies to provide economic support and recovery to workers, the company said in a statement. "As a part of the initiative, Mahindra Logistics will be providing immediate relief by transferring Rs 3,000 to each driver’s bank account, to buy essential commodities. This will be followed by other support provided to these drivers like health insurance cover, leveraging government schemes and loan guaranteeing model," the statement said.

In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics would strengthen healthcare professionals' abilities to respond and provide support to affected families using digital channels, it added. "With over 30 per cent of commercial vehicles stranded on roads across the country, drivers need urgent support. Truck drivers and their families are in immediate need of cash for food and other basic facilities," Mahindra Logistics MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said.

Swaminathan further said "we have launched several programs to support the driver community along with our business partners. Through this initiative, of short term financial relief and hope we aim to help these drivers and their families until the situation in the country is restored," Swaminathan said. Samhita Social Ventures Founder and CEO Priya Naik said :"Through our India Workers' Alliance, we are delighted to partner with Mahindra Logistics, to support India's blue collar and gig economy workers whose lives and livelihoods have been severely impacted. Our single objective is to help them survive this crisis and enable them to get back on their feet." In addition to this, Mahindra Logistics also announced that its enterprise mobility business, Alyte will provide emergency cab services for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This free service has begun in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, with more cities being added every day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020