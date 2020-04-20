NMDC resumes construction of Nagarnar plant in Chhattisgarh

State-owned miner NMDC on Monday resumed construction activity of its first steel plant coming up at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. The construction work of the plant being set up at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore was stopped in the wake of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The government last week announced fresh guidelines for enforcing the second phase of lockdown till May 3, 2020. According to the guidelines, construction activity was allowed to function from April 20 with strict safety measures. The PSU in a tweet said that construction activities at the upcagarnar Steel Plant have started by maintaining norms for prevention of COVID-19.

NMDC, the country's largest iron ore miner under the Ministry of Steel, is setting up its first steel plant having capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The project is already facing delays of several months in its completion. NMDC had earlier said that it expects to start production at Nagarnar steel plant by July 2019.

