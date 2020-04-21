Left Menu
Trump says aims to top up U.S. emergency oil stockpile

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:52 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday during a press conference that his administration aims to top up the nation's emergency crude oil stockpile as prices plunge.

The Department of Energy is in the process of leasing some of the roughly 77 million barrels of available space in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to U.S. oil companies to help them deal with dearth of commercial storage as the coronavirus outbreak crushes domestic energy demand https://www.reuters.com/article/global-oil-usa-spr/update-1-us-negotiating-contracts-to-store-23-mln-bbls-of-oil-in-spr-idUSL2N2C20KY.

