Trump says aims to top up U.S. emergency oil stockpile

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday during a press conference that his administration aims to top up the nation's emergency crude oil stockpile as prices plunge.

The Department of Energy is in the process of leasing some of the roughly 77 million barrels of available space in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to U.S. oil companies to help them deal with dearth of commercial storage as the coronavirus outbreak crushes domestic energy demand https://www.reuters.com/article/global-oil-usa-spr/update-1-us-negotiating-contracts-to-store-23-mln-bbls-of-oil-in-spr-idUSL2N2C20KY.

