Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end lower as historic crude plunge saps risk sentiment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:11 IST
China stocks end lower as historic crude plunge saps risk sentiment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China shares closed lower on Tuesday, as caution recaptured world markets after U.S. crude futures recorded a historic plunge overnight, prompting investors to stay away from riskier assets.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.9% at 2,827.01, narrowing early losses. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.18%, with its financial sector sub-index ending lower by 1.05%, the consumer staples sector down 1.64%, the real estate index down 1.27% and the healthcare sub-index closed 1% weaker.

** U.S. oil prices hobbled back into positive territory on Tuesday after sinking below $0 for the first time ever, but international benchmark Brent dipped as the global coronavirus crisis severely reduces demand for crude. ** The plunge in oil prices hurt sentiment and the outlook for commodities demand and economic recovery, dragging A-shares lower, said Zhang Qi, Shanghai-based analyst at Haitong Securities Co. ** China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. ** The northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi saw a return of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 21 new infections from abroad as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.82%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.954%.

** China's yuan eased to a 2-1/2-week low against a buoyant dollar on Tuesday, as investors fled to safety after crude prices turned negative for the first time in history. ** At 0716 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0846 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 7.0736.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 2.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.97%. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index lost 7.3% and the CSI300 dropped 7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.7%. Shanghai stocks gained 2.79% so far this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh will be brought here on April 25 by the Boxing Federation of India BFI to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing...

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for COVID-19 relief

To extend their support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called for a temporary cease-fire on their feud in a hilarious video. The faux quarrel between the stars has been as old as time in t...

Full-year sales at UK's John Lewis department stores could fall 35%

Britains John Lewis Partnership said sales at its department store chain could decline by around 35 over the full year in a worst case scenario due to the coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday.The employee-owned group, which also owns the ...

New Zealand's lockdown contained coronavirus. Now comes the hard part

When New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her top health official announced this week they would delay easing tough measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, they might have expected an uproar. Instead, New Zealanders - largely...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020