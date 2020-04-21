Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump orders plan to fund US oil companies

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:05 IST
Trump orders plan to fund US oil companies

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered his administration to come up with a plan to aid US oil companies struggling with a massive supply glut and record low crude prices

"We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down," Trump tweeted. "I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Kota: Constable, home guard jawan test COVID-19 positive; 15 fined for not wearing masks

A police constable and a home guard jawan on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthans Kota district, taking the tally to 108, as authorities fined 15 people Rs 100 each for not wearing face masks in public. The 55-yea...

Dutch court OKs assisted suicide in advanced dementia cases

The Netherlands highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out medically assisted suicide in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive. The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice ...

Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 3,445; death toll reaches 150: civic body.

Number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rises to 3,445 death toll reaches 150 civic body....

Lockdown: C'garh CM writes to PM, demands Rs 30k cr package

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to the state in the next three months to operate relief and welfare schemes. A state government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020