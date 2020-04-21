Hungama joins Huawei's app platform

Digital entertainment firm Hungama on Tuesday joined Huawei's app gallery to provide music and video streaming services on Honor and Huawei smartphones. Huawei has developed its own app store as the US government is in process to bar American companies from selling software and hardware to the Chinese telecom major.

"World's third largest app marketplace, Huawei AppGallery today on-boarded Hungama, India's leading digital entertainment company, like Honor and Huawei's prime online streaming channel. "Adding feather to the cap, the new tie-up with Hungama will help Honor and Huawei users to indulge in an enriched streaming experience with Hungama Music (music streaming) and Hungama Play (video streaming) on their devices," Huawei said in a statement.

The Hungama apps will help Huawei and Honor to woo Indian customers as it will give them option to access music in over 20 Indian and international languages, over 5,000 films in Hindi, English and regional languages, more than 1,500 short films, original shows, etc, according to the statement. The Chinese telecom firm has earmarked USD 1 billion for development of the app gallery.

Huawei said the AppGallery is already available in over 170 countries with 400 million monthly active users, covering mainstream apps and services worldwide. The company claims to have engaged more than 1.3 million registered developers globally in development of the platform. "Our understanding of India's digital landscape and its consumers has allowed us to create the most engaging music and video streaming services in the country - Hungama Music and Hungama Play. We are glad to partner with Huawei and offer our apps on the Huawei App Gallery," Hungama Digital Media COO Siddhartha Roy said.

