Govt okays subsidy rates for P&K fertilisers for FY21; estimated subsidy outgo at over Rs 22K cr

The government on Wednesday approved nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the current financial year with an estimated burden of Rs 22,186 crore on the central exchequer. "The Cabinet approves fixation of nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the year 2020-21; expected expenditure for release of subsidy on P&K fertilizers during 2020-21 will be Rs 22,186.55 crore," K S Dhatwalia, director general of Press Information Bureau, said in a tweet.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is being governed by the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) scheme with effect from April 2010. The government is making available fertilisers, namely urea and 21 grades of P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidised prices through manufacturers/importers.

In case of urea, the government fixes the maximum retail price (MRP). The difference between the production cost and the MRP is reimbursed to manufacturers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.