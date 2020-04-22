Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:06 IST
Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.

The pound is still above its mid-March lows, but analysts said its correlation to equities and other riskier assets make it a risky bet itself. It was last up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2336 and 0.6% versus the euro at 87.77 pence . "I think it's more of a little bit of a relief rally," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBS Capital Markets. A move higher in equity futures this morning was "also seen as a little bit of a catalyst for a small sterling bounce", he said.

Sterling continued to benefit from equity price gains. Britain's top equity index rose on Wednesday after positive corporate updates, which helped calm the mood after stocks sold off the day before as oil prices plunged. On top of that, "we haven't seen the capitulation in consumer prices we might have feared," Stretch said.

The pound got some help on Wednesday from a report showing Britain's inflation rate dropped in March, as oil prices fell and the coronavirus crisis escalated, but was in line with expectations. The pound had fallen the day before to $1.2248, a 13-day low. A month before that, it went to as low at $1.1413, its weakest in decades.

A British military plane carrying medical protective equipment from Turkey landed in Britain early on Wednesday. The government has been criticised for not being well equipped to fight the novel coronavirus, advising medical staff to reuse personal protective equipment (PPE). Comments by the top official at the foreign ministry, who said on Tuesday that Britain made a political decision not to participate in a European scheme to buy ventilators and other equipment, also caused controversy.

Asked about the comment, health minister Matt Hancock denied there had been a political decision. The number of people who have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to 18,100, the health ministry said on Wednesday, an increase of 763 on the figures published 24 hours earlier.

"I think sterling will drift back lower as the data proves troublesome through the rest of the week, and also markets continue to focus on the return of politics and political risk into the UK," Stretch added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK unlikely to have sudden lifting of lockdown: chief medical officer

Englands chief medical officer said on Wednesday it was unrealistic to expect a sudden lifting of all lockdown restrictions, even as ministers say the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.If people are hoping that...

COVID-19: HC starts helpline to lodge complaints against problems faced while video conferencing

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday started a helpline number -- 14611 -- to receive complaints regarding audio or visual problems experienced during proceedings held via video conferencing. Since the last week of March, the High Court has be...

Hiring strategy to remain aggressive, will hire 100 people by year-end: Cashfree

Digital payments company Cashfree on Wednesday said it plans to hire about 100 people to take its headcount to more than 200 employees by year-end. While the COVID-19 pandemic has hit multiple industries in different ways, there has been...

Indore: 50% of city patients did not show symptoms initially

As 50 per cent of the coronavirus patients in Indore citys busiest COVID-19 hospital initially did not show any symptoms for the infection, the activists have urged the state government to scale up the screening to identify asymptomatic per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020