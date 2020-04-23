Left Menu
Development News Edition

PayU Credit India appoints Anup Agrawal as LazyPay biz head, Vikas Sekhri as CPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:05 IST
PayU Credit India appoints Anup Agrawal as LazyPay biz head, Vikas Sekhri as CPO

Fintech company PayU Credit India on Thursday said it has appointed Anup Agrawal as Business Head of LazyPay, while Vikas Sekhri has joined as the Chief Product Officer. The strategic hires come at a crucial time when PayU Credit India is focused on scaling up the business model and building a full-stack digital lending platform to accelerate its credit business vision in India, it said in a statement.

PayU Credit India provides consumers with access to short-term loans of up to Rs 5 lakh. Agrawal will lead the buy-now-pay-later business (LazyPay), overseeing the entire gamut of PayU Credit India's business operations, the statement said. He has previously worked with organisations like Citibank, Standard Chartered, Jio, and Incred.

Vikas Sekhri as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) will be responsible for overseeing the product strategy at PayU Credit India, it said. He will be based in Bengaluru and will look after the next generation of product innovations, ensuring convenience to customers as well as merchants. Sekhri has worked with the Bank of America and was the Founder and CEO of CashCare (2015) and later became the Chief Growth Officer after it was acquired by EarlySalary in 2018. "Anup and Vikas are seasoned professionals with long stints in the finance and fintech sectors and we are thrilled to welcome them into their new roles...Both Vikas and Anup will be helping PayU Credit India enable a secure and quick-access credit environment that surpasses industry standards in the country," Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO of PayU Finance, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey marks its 100th year of parliament amid coronavirus

A Turkish Airlines plane has flown over the country drawing the Turkish flag in its flight path to mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the nations parliament. The celebrations Thursday for Turkeys National Sovereignty and Child...

Japan officials puzzled by outbreak on docked cruise ship

Japanese officials are investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus among crew members of a cruise ship in Nagasaki, which has puzzled authorities because the southern port city has a relatively low number of infections and the vessel has b...

Sebi again extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level executive vacancies amid lockdown

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for the post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month till May 31 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. On March 7, the regulator ...

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Empire actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020