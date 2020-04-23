PayU Credit India appoints Anup Agrawal as LazyPay biz head, Vikas Sekhri as CPO

Fintech company PayU Credit India on Thursday said it has appointed Anup Agrawal as Business Head of LazyPay, while Vikas Sekhri has joined as the Chief Product Officer. The strategic hires come at a crucial time when PayU Credit India is focused on scaling up the business model and building a full-stack digital lending platform to accelerate its credit business vision in India, it said in a statement.

PayU Credit India provides consumers with access to short-term loans of up to Rs 5 lakh. Agrawal will lead the buy-now-pay-later business (LazyPay), overseeing the entire gamut of PayU Credit India's business operations, the statement said. He has previously worked with organisations like Citibank, Standard Chartered, Jio, and Incred.

Vikas Sekhri as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) will be responsible for overseeing the product strategy at PayU Credit India, it said. He will be based in Bengaluru and will look after the next generation of product innovations, ensuring convenience to customers as well as merchants. Sekhri has worked with the Bank of America and was the Founder and CEO of CashCare (2015) and later became the Chief Growth Officer after it was acquired by EarlySalary in 2018. "Anup and Vikas are seasoned professionals with long stints in the finance and fintech sectors and we are thrilled to welcome them into their new roles...Both Vikas and Anup will be helping PayU Credit India enable a secure and quick-access credit environment that surpasses industry standards in the country," Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO of PayU Finance, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.