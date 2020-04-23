Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC Housing Fin cuts lending rates to 7.5 pc for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:49 IST
LIC Housing Fin cuts lending rates to 7.5 pc for new homebuyers with at least 800 CIBIL score

Mortgage financer LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday announced to reduce its lending rates to 7.5 per cent for new homebuyers having a CIBIL score of 800 and above. "The RBI has taken a number of steps to provide enough liquidity into the system. We are also getting cheaper cost of funds and we want to pass on that benefit to customers. This will also help in bringing back consumers' confidence back to the sector," LICHFL Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

The home financier will give additional 10 basis points benefit to new homebuyers and will offer home loan at 7.4 per cent to customers who are linking their existing or new single term insurance policy to the loan availed from it. "In case of the unfortunate death of a borrower, the term policy will take care of the loan," Mohanty said.

The reduction in home loans will also be available for new home buyers having a CIBIL score lower than 800 but at a higher interest rate. "The rate of interest is linked to the creditworthiness as reflected in CIBIL scores of the borrowers," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi. The ashram, with the help of local administra...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless...

Soccer-Free agents will be in demand after COVID-19 crisis, says Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen says that players who are free agents when the season ends will be covered more than others as clubs look to rebound from the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional football ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020