Govt plans supply of around 15.40 cr Hydroxychloroquine tablets in domestic market in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:11 IST
The government plans to ensure supply of around 15.40 crore Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets, used in treating coronavirus infections, in the domestic market in April, an official said on Thursday. The government also plans to export HCQ medicine to 62 countries after ensuring strategic storage of the medicine for domestic use.

"In normal conditions, the monthly requirement for HCQ medicine is around 2 to 2.5 crore tablets in the country. However, in the month of April, 2020 we have planned to supply around 7.5 crore tablets for retail pharmacies/ trade," an official told PTI. Further, 6.75 crore tablets would be provided to the Centre against a requirement of 1.5 crore tablets this month. Besides, 80 lakh tablets to different state governments and 45 lakh tablets to various government institutes like ESIC and BPPI would be provided, according to the official.

"Thus, (around) 15.40 crore HCQ tables will be provided in the domestic market in April, 2020," the official said. The official also said that for rationalisation of HCQ, it has prepared a weekly supply plan and the surplus medicine, after procurement by domestic market and strategic storage, is only being exported.

India has started export of two very critical drugs required during the treatment of coronavirus disease -- HCQ and Paracetamol. These drugs are being provided to other countries through MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) Diplomatic Route.

The official said India has plans to provide HCQ medicine to 62 countries and paracetamol to around 90 countries. Around 125 countries would get supplies of these medicines from India, the official added. On Wednesday, the government asked all state drug controllers to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical devices required in the treatment of COVID-19.

In a meeting with the state drug controllers, Union Pharma Secretary P D Vaghela had asked them "to provide all support to manufacturing units with the help of local administration and concerned authorities by regular interaction so that there is no shortage of medicines and medical devices". They were also requested to ensure the utilisation of manufacturing capacity to full extent so that sufficient stocks without any hindrance can be made available at all levels.

