Mindfreak renew deal with ASTRO Gaming

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:55 IST
Mindfreak have extended their partnership with ASTRO Gaming for a fifth consecutive year, the Australian organization announced on Thursday. Mindfreak's players will continue to use headsets from ASTRO Gaming and peripherals from Logitech G.

"This year Mindfreak is turning 10 years old, and we couldn't be more excited to continue our partnership with ASTRO and Logitech G into 2020 and beyond," said Albert Nassif, CEO of Mindfreak. "Having joined the #ASTROfamily five years ago, things have gone from strength to strength with our partnership flourishing when becoming part of the Logitech family. The constant encouragement and inspiration from the ANZ team have positioned Mindfreak for many more years of success."

Mindfreak competes in Call of Duty, Rocket League and Overwatch. --Field Level Media

