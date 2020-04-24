Left Menu
ISRO invites proposals for development of technologies for human space programme

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:34 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation has invited proposals for development of indigenous technologies for sustained Indian human space programme and space exploration. The Directorate of Human Space Programme of the city- headquartered ISRO has sought proposals for 18 tentative technology development areas.

India's first manned mission to space 'Gaganyaan' is planned around 2022. Four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are currently under training in Moscow and are likely to be potential candidates for the mission. July 15 has been fixed as the last date for submission of proposals in 18 areas which include radiation hazards characterisation and mitigation techniques, space food and related technologies, human robotic interfaces, environmental control and life support systems, human psychology for long term missions and simulated gravity technologies.

"Proposals are solicited from national research/academic institutions for developing affordable and indigenous cutting edge technologies for human survival in low earth orbits and beyond for space exploration," the Directorate said in its Announcement of Opportunity (AO). The principal investigator of the proposal should provide necessary details and usage of technology or solution for human space program which can bridge the gap in terms of affordability and indigenisation, also capability of developing a space qualified payload or solution, the AO said.

ISRO shall constitute a Selection Committee for scrutiny the proposals, it said, adding the screening of the proposals will be based on scientific benefits, relevance, technical content and feasibility perspective..

