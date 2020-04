BRIEF-Fed posts 3 liquidity facility transaction details through April 14

* U.S. FED SAYS PRIMARY DEALER CREDIT FACILITY ISSUED $34.5 BILLION IN LOANS THROUGH APRIL 14 VERSUS COLLATERAL OF $38.4 BILLION

* FED SAYS NY FED COLLECTED INTEREST, FEES AND OTHER REVENUE ON THE PDCF OF $5.1 MILLION THROUGH APRIL 14 * FED SAYS COMMERCIAL PAPER FUNDING FACILITY ISSUED $249.3 MILLION IN LOANS THROUGH APRIL 14 VERSUS COLLATERAL PLEDGED OF $269.8 MILLION

* FED SAYS MONEY MARKET MUTUAL FUND FACILITY ISSUED $51.1 BILLION IN LOANS THROUGH APRIL 14 VERSUS COLLATERAL PLEDGED OF $51 BILLION * FED SAYS COLLECTED FEES TOTALING $34.2 MILLION ON THE MMLF

For the full report see: https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/pdcf-mmlf-and-cpff-4-24-20.pdf