Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rabi crops from other states not allowed in Haryana mandis: DGP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:40 IST
Rabi crops from other states not allowed in Haryana mandis: DGP

Haryana's Director General of Police Manoj Yadava Friday said the state government has decided not to allow the entry of Rabi crop from neighbouring states. In his order issued to all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police, the DGP asked them to not permit the entry of wheat or mustard crop harvested from fields located in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

He said the state government has decided not to permit entry of Rabi crop from neighbouring states into Haryana. As per the government instruction, Haryana farmers have been asked to reach 'mandis' and procurement centres with their produce in a staggered manner after they get an SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

“As the crop arrival is picking up in mandis in the state, all police officers were directed to ensure seamless check at all entry points along with the interstate borders. “All the officers must ensure round-the-clock duty at interstate check-points to make sure that no Rabi crop arrives in the grain markets of Haryana from neighbouring states,” the DGP said, according to a spokesperson of the state police department.

The DGP also informed that Police will take strict legal action against those found violating the lockdown orders in grain markets and at procurement centres. Currently, the procurement of wheat is going on in nearly 1,800 centres across the state.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

Coronavirus: Serbian authorities say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week

Authorities in Serbia say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week as part of easing measures against the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says a curfew this weekend will remain in place despite apparent stabilisation of the situat...

UK to trial drones to deliver medical supplies

Britain will begin trials next week of using drones to deliver medical supplies as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.I fast-tracked trials to begin next week to carry medical su...

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 predictions

The run on running backs is coming, but it wont be the only position blitzed in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not a single safety or tight end went off the board among the top 32 and it took the final pick Thursday for the first r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020