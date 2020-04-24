Rabi crops from other states not allowed in Haryana mandis: DGP

Haryana's Director General of Police Manoj Yadava Friday said the state government has decided not to allow the entry of Rabi crop from neighbouring states. In his order issued to all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police, the DGP asked them to not permit the entry of wheat or mustard crop harvested from fields located in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

He said the state government has decided not to permit entry of Rabi crop from neighbouring states into Haryana. As per the government instruction, Haryana farmers have been asked to reach 'mandis' and procurement centres with their produce in a staggered manner after they get an SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

“As the crop arrival is picking up in mandis in the state, all police officers were directed to ensure seamless check at all entry points along with the interstate borders. “All the officers must ensure round-the-clock duty at interstate check-points to make sure that no Rabi crop arrives in the grain markets of Haryana from neighbouring states,” the DGP said, according to a spokesperson of the state police department.

The DGP also informed that Police will take strict legal action against those found violating the lockdown orders in grain markets and at procurement centres. Currently, the procurement of wheat is going on in nearly 1,800 centres across the state.