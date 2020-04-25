Left Menu
India Cements resumes operation partially at some plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:37 IST
India Cements resumes operation partially at some plants

India Cements Ltd on Saturday said it has resumed operation at some of its plant partially in compliance with the precautionary and safety measures. However, over the impact of the lockdown on the company, India Cements said considering the uncertainties involved it is "not ascertainable at this stage".

"The company has resumed the operation of few of its Plant(s) partially/ gradually in a phased manner and adopted a series of precautionary and safety measures including the compliance of Standard Operating Procedure for Social Distancing and other measures advised by the appropriate Authorities," India Cements said in a regulatory filing. Earlier on March 23, the company had announced to shut operations of its cement plants in - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra due to restriction imposed by the state governments under the lockdown.

Later on April 17, the company had said that it was in the process of obtaining the requisite approvals from the respective state governments for resuming the operations of its plants at various locations in a phased manner..

