Hyderabad's start-up Soniks consulting to unveil Webkonf Meetings, India's first web video conferencing and screen sharing platform this week

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyderabad based start-up, Soniks Consulting is all geared up to unveil "Webkonf Meetings", India's first Web Video Conferencing and Screen sharing platform this week, disclosed Rama Narayana Reddy Malay, Chief Executive Officer of the start-up in a press note issued in Hyderabad today. 700 out of 750 crore population in the world is confined to homes. Though physically separated, thanks to technology, they are all connected. The web video conference and screen share apps made this possible.

One can seamlessly connect via video, audio conferencing, webinars, chat, office meetings and collaboration, across many devices such as mobiles, desktops, laptops and others. The corona pandemic and its subsequent lockdown, web users are increased by 300 per cent. Currently, not many Indian companies are into audio, video, web conferencing solutions or products.

Among the top ten solution providers, none is from India. The platform is India's answer to platforms such as Zoom, GoToMeeting, RingCentral Video, TeamViewer, Skype, Join.me, Google Hangouts, Adobe Connect, CiscoWebex, Amazon Chime, Event Centre. "The global web conferencing market size last year was USD 2.5 billion and is expected to be USD 5 billion by the year 2025. Indian market share is expected to be 500 million to 750 million by 2025," shared Ram Malay.

The beta version of the product is very well received. Currently, it is under testing extensively and will be ready to be rolled out next week. Sharing more details about the product, Rama Narayana Reddy Malay described "Webkonf Meetings" as a futuristic product and is developed as an outcome of lockdown research by his start-up.

"Every crisis throws open an opportunity. What started as an effort to create a web platform during the lockdown resulted in the product," Malay said. Web conferencing software allows participants to conduct or attend meetings via the internet. This is also known as online meeting software. It enables remote meetings based on VoIP, video conferencing, instant messaging, file and screen sharing.

"This platform provides one of the easiest methods to host a conference call, it has screen sharing capabilities. The meetings can be recorded. It has whiteboard capabilities, instant messaging, collaborative document editing are some of the salient features he explained. It offers web-based audio, video and screen sharing solution for meetings and conferences," added Ram Malay. "Safety, security and privacy have been our primary concerns while building as a lot of concerns being raised about some existing products in the market place. We have addressed them with utmost priority, stated Ram Malay. Our data centre is in India. We don't store voice, video, chat data on servers," he added.

There is no need for installing any software on laptops or desktops. The users can simply access WebKonf URL from the browser and get into meetings or conferences. It is secured with a passcode and secure code. It is Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) enabled. SSL is a standard security technology for establishing an encrypted link between a server and a client--typically a web server (website) and a browser, or a mail server and a mail client

Considering the present crisis, it will be initially available for free use for the first three months, which will also enable consumers to have user experience. The way people meet and work have changed so drastically more so after COVID-19. The conventional, planned conference room meetings may become things of past.

The whole world is getting accustomed, adapted and dependent on web conferencing APPs and screen sharing software for both internal and external meetings. The web conferencing market has a wider user base from across industries including IT Industry, corporate houses, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI. Now during the lockdown, education, training and many new sectors are added to the bandwagon of its end users.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)