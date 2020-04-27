Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts developing protocol to test sewage for COVID-19 traces: Catalyst Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:47 IST
Experts developing protocol to test sewage for COVID-19 traces: Catalyst Group

A multi-disciplinary group of experts is developing protocol to test sewage for COVID-19 traces in selected densely populated urban residential areas of Bengaluru and Kolkata, as they feel it could be a simple and non-invasive method of community surveillance for coronavirus, Catalyst Group said on Monday. The expert group COVIDActionCollab (CAC), ideated by social enterprise platform Catalyst Group, aims to explore a more feasible and efficient way to test for presence of COVID-19 in the communities.

"COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon. Before we move into another lockdown, it is imperative that we have continued community monitoring especially in densely populated areas to serve as an early warning system," Catalyst Group Health Strategy Partner Angela Chaudhuri said in a statement. COVID-19 patients shed the virus through their stools and urine. Sensitive laboratory tests can detect traces of coronavirus in sewage even with high levels of dilution, Catalyst Group said.

The experts are developing a method of collecting and testing samples in a way that helps identify localities where traces are found, that can help authorities to identify these areas, it said. By mapping collection areas, it will be possible to narrow down where people infected with the virus live and follow it up with identification through clinical tests, quarantine and treatment measures, Chaudhuri added.

According to the group, CAC is developing a cutting-edge sewage testing method for COVID-19 in selected densely-populated urban residential areas of Kolkata and Bangalore. It will also extend testing to factory clusters in these neighborhoods, it said in a statement said. Urban local bodies in these cities like Municipal Corporations, Directorate General Of Health Services and line departments would find this immensely useful, it said, adding "concerned officials have been approached for an early pilot".

This protocol will adapt methods developed in Europe, the US and Australia for Indian conditions. This is of significance in densely populated urban areas and factory clusters where testing individuals is extremely challenging. "If COVID-19 traces are found, they must follow it up with clinical testing to identify and treat those infected," said Sandeepan Choudhury, a Kolkata based Water Sector Consultant from STUP Consultants.

The sewage testing-based approach is used routinely in the US to monitor community-wide use of illicit drugs, tobacco and alcohol in the densely populated boroughs of New York City, said Paramita Basu, an antimicrobial resistance researcher and Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences in the Clinical Doctor of Pharmacy program at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City. "...but we are working to adapt this technology for assessing community-wide health, specifically in terms of COVID-19 prevalence," Basu said.

The group said that mass testing has not been possible due to a lack of adequate kits and infrastructure. Moreover, mass testing is even more challenging in densely-populated urban areas. As the government mulls reopening factories, it is essential to put in place a surveillance method that can quickly and reliably detect the presence of the virus in a locality, it added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan Tourism Board Launches Innovative Health and Safety Campaign to Further Strengthen Tourism Industry

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Azerbaijan Tourism Board ATB, together with the State Tourism Agency STA of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in cooperation with Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan AQTA, has anno...

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops: WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK...

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said. An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower ...

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops.

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020