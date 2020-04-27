Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindtree shares zoom over 13 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:03 IST
Mindtree shares zoom over 13 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of IT firm Mindtree on Monday closed over 13 per cent higher after the company reported a 3.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter. The scrip zoomed 12.90 per cent to close at Rs 881.40 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.51 per cent to Rs 894.

On the NSE, it gained 13.41 per cent to settle at Rs 885. After market hours on Friday, Mindtree reported a 3.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.2 crore for March 2020 quarter, and said it anticipates softness in demand ahead as clients defer spending due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 198.4 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,050.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,839.4 crore in the year-ago period. "Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, we anticipate softness in demand due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said.

However, the company is well equipped to handle the global crisis based on the business continuity plan we have successfully implemented to ensure the health and safety of our employees while fully supporting our clients worldwide, he added. Mindtree's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 21st annual general meeting..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Austria's Kurz pledges less tax for workers, more for multinationals

Austria, now easing its coronavirus lockdown, will ensure key workers pay less tax while multinationals should pay more as it seeks to accelerate the revival of its economy, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a televised address on Monday.Hi...

Saudi-led alliance in Yemen urges end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Monday urged a leading separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an escalatory action at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel cor...

Rani Mukerji recalls fond memories as 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' clocks 13 years

As sports-drama Ta Ra Rum Pum completed 13 years of its release today, lead star Rani Mukerji recalled some fond memories and said she was really, really happy on the movie set. Ta Ra Rum Pum was a very, very lovely shooting experience for ...

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air, unclear if it causes disease: Study

Scientists have revealed evidence for the presence of the genetic material of the novel coronavirus in the air, but say that it is unclear if these suspended viral particles are infectious. By monitoring the environment around two hospitals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020