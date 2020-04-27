Left Menu
Saudi Arabia's PIF discloses 5.7% stake in Live Nation

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:13 IST
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), disclosed a 5.7% passive stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc on Monday, sending the concert promoter's shares up 2% in early trading. The ownership of 12.34 million shares makes the investment fund the third-largest stakeholder in the company, according to Refinitiv data.

PIF, which manages over $300 billion in assets, disclosed an 8.2% stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp earlier in April. Live Nation is an entertainment company that promotes events including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising services.

The company, whose shares are down 44% so far this year, warned of a hit to its business earlier in April as a result of postponement or cancellation of shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Liberty Media Corp is the largest shareholder in Live Nation, with a 25.05% stake, followed by Vanguard, which has a 7.09% stake according to Refinitiv data.

