esports apparel company Raven secures $1.4M seed funding

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 05:29 IST
Esports apparel maker Raven announced Monday that it received $1.4 million in seed money from a U.S.-based private equity fund. The British-based company stated on its website that the proceeds will be used toward the design, manufacturing and marketing of products for both pro and grassroots esports teams. Raven also plans to add employees in North America and Europe.

Raven managing director Sam Wells said in a statement, "We have an ambitious strategy for the future of Raven and the capital raised provides us with the platform to execute our vision through the continued development of performance-based products that cater to the needs of professional gamers, communities and grassroots-based programmes. "We are tremendously proud to have grown within the esports ecosystem and with a board that has numerous years of experience in the industry we are in a great position to fulfil our goals."

Excel Esports, Rogue and the London Royal Ravens are among the teams that get their uniforms and apparel from Raven. The company also markets to individuals wanting to design their own apparel. --Field Level Media

