Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces New Office Bearers for 2020-21; Ishteyaque Amjad is the New President

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), (www.pafi.in) is a professional resource for public, corporate affairs and public advocacy. PAFI provides a platform and opportunity to exchange information, share knowledge and experiences in engaging with various stakeholders like the government, media, industry associations, multilateral agencies and think tanks. PAFI today announced its new office bearers for the year 2020-21.

Ishteyaque Amjad, took over as President of PAFI at its AGM held on 24th April’20. Ishteyaque is the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. His charter includes government relations, policy advocacy, communications and sustainability in the region. With a career spanning more than two decades, Ishteyaque has had the opportunity to work across a diverse set of industries through stints inorganizations such as Cargill, HCL and Essar Group. “I am both humbled and honoured to take on the responsibilities of President of PAFI. We are going through an unprecedented time and PAFI is probably best placed to lead the practice in the area of public affairs and enable a very constructive partnership between Government, Civil Society, Media and Industry. Given the current environment and the increasing need and realization for Public Affairs as a central function in businesses, now is the time for us to look beyond the horizons and evolve from being an Organization to becoming an Institution. I will strive to work towards providing new opportunities and platforms to our members to achieve the same,” said Ishteyaque Amjad.

Ishteyaque takes over the role of President, PAFI, from Raman Sidhu, upon completion of his successful term. “PAFI has come a long way and while reflecting on my term and the year gone by, I am filled with pride, joy and also hope for an even brighter future for the organization as I pass on the baton to able hands who have already been part of this journey and seen the organization evolve,” said Raman Sidhu, outgoing President PAFI.

Dr. Subho Ray took over as the Vice President of PAFI. Subho is the President of Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director – India, South & Central Asia, Facebook India Online Services Pvt. Ltd., is Secretary of PAFI. Tanmoy Chakrabarty Group Government Affairs Officer, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the Treasurer of PAFI. About Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Since its inception in 2008, PAFI has been actively promoting public affairs as a profession and providing regular interactions and opportunities to exchange views and share experience. It is the belief of PAFI that public affairs plays a significant role in organisations as well as the development of India's economy. The objective of PAFI is to provide knowledge and context to aid an informed decision-making on policy advocacy and policy making. PAFI is at the forefront of driving ethical and transparent dialogue amongst stakeholders and serves as a professional resource for Public Affairs practitioners.