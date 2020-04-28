Gulf Oil resumes partial operations at Silvassa plant

Hinduja Group firm Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has resumed partial operations of its lube plant at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, following the easing of lockdown restrictions. "Further to our letter dated March 24, 2020, regarding temporary closure of our Plant operations at Silvassa in wake of COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, we hereby inform you that based on the permissions received from the local government authorities, the company has resumed partially its plant operations at Silvassa, the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and is taking up production as per requirements primarily to supply customers in the essential categories," the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Gulf Oil has a lube blending plant in Silvassa with a capacity of 90,000 kilo litres. The company said the permission to resume operations is valid till the national lockdown date of May 3.

It has a second lubricant plant at Ennore near Chennai with a capacity of 40,000-50,000 kl but it hasn't resumed operations there. The company said it has also received permission to operate its Chennai plant till May 3, 2020, but is not operating currently.

"The company will start the production as per requirements after considering all aspects relating to local lockdown and other situations and in full compliance of the conditions and directions issued in this regard," the filing said. Gulf Oil said the plant operations at Silvassa will be operated with minimum manpower under full compliance to the precautionary measures and in compliance with conditions and directions as mentioned in the guidelines /orders received from respective local government authorities regarding the COVID-19 safety precautions.

The company is also ensuring due compliances with various guidelines as applicable, being issued by the various authorities from time to time, it added..