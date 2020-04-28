Left Menu
NLC India commences coal mining operations in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 17:10 IST
NLC India Ltd has commenced production from its coal mines in Odisha having a production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum. The Talabira II and III coal mines were allotted to the Navratna firm in 2016 to meet the requirement of its existing and future coal-fired power plants.

"By achieving success on this project during the difficult time of COVID-19 lockdown situation, our team has not only helped the company on its growth path but also contributed for energy security of the country especially when avoiding import of coal is the top most priority," NLC India Ltd Chairman Cum Managing Director Rakesh Kumar has said in a statement. The Navaratna company had said that the production of 20 million tonnes of coal per annum from Talabira II and III coal blocks would fuel its 4,200 MW thermal power projects in that state.

During 2019-2020, the company also achieved renewable energy generation capacity of 1404 mw comprising 1353 mw of solar and 51 mw of wind power..

